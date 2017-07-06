Forman’s fine darts form continues

Mark Forman booked his place in the Skegness Darts League’s Pro-Am final following victory on Friday night.

The fourth qualifier saw 34 players all lining up ready to do battle, and it made for a late night.

Paige Birch recorded her first win with a 2-1 victory over Ashley Palmer, before she came up against Wez Elston in the next round.

Paige won a leg but it was Wez who progressed 2-1 in a nervy contest.

Chris Royal had a good run, beating Chris Simpson, Gordon Smith and Wez Elston on his way to the semi-final, where he found Scott Smith too strong for him.

The other half of the draw saw Rick Seaman produce some excellent form as he powered past Terry Farmer, Wayne Burles and Mick Jones as he moved into the semis.

However, that’s where the run ended as Forman progressed to the final.

Smith was making his second appearance in the final, but sadly for him it was another defeat as Forman just edged it.

Forman - who is in top form after recently winning the league’s singles title - now moves into both the Ex Service Masters and Ex Service Pro-Am finals, which will be held on Sunday, November 5.

Smith has surely earned enough points already to make the invitational final qualifier, and will certainly contend the Masters, which comes with a top prize of ￡£150.

The Skegness Darts League’s Summer League begins on Friday and Ex Service Matadors have replaced Countryman in the fixture list.

The following Friday (July 14) will see the next Pro-Am qualifier held at the Ex Service.

Registration begins at 8pm with action beginning at 8.30pm.

The format will be another best-of-three competition and a third board will be in use on this night.

Saturday, July 15 will see pro Jamie Caven in action at the Seaview pub from 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and include a beer, burger and chips and a game with Caven.

An open competition will be held at the Seaview that evening, starting at 8pm.

Entry costs £3.