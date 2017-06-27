Forman conquest! Mark wins darts singles title

There was a quality field of 27 players for the Skegness Darts League singles championships at the Seaview pub.

In the opening games Sam Hewson defeated Chris Fletcher 2-0 in an edgy game.

Game two pitted ASM’s Rick Garner against team mate David Tuplin, with Rick coming through 2-1.

Mark Forman then beat summer singles champion Pete Evans, to set up a clash with Rick Garner, a game which Mark won 2-1.

Sam Hewson overcame team mate Kristian Thein 2-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Mark Forman, a game that swung one way then the other.

Mark edged home 2-1 to book his place in the semi finals, where Gordon McQuillan was waiting for him.

Gordon had thrown some superb darts to beat Eric Hammond 2-0, with a 100 finish, and he then defeated Stuart Corsen 2-1 in a classic semi-final.

It was Mark who came through the semi encounter, winning 2-1, with all legs going with the throw, but it was good to see Gordon McQuillan rolling back the years.

In the other half of the draw Mark Gray beat Jim Wilson 2-0 and then defeated one of the season’s surprise packages Wayne Burles, 2-0.

Mark followed that with a 2-0 win over Lee Yates, hitting a fantastic 150 finish on his way, to reach the semi-finals without dropping a leg.

Liam Clark followed a 2-1 defeat of Jordon Chambers with a 2-0 victory against Mark Stumpy Williams to move into the quarter finals, where Scott Smith was waiting for him.

Scott had recorded two 2-0 wins against Ian Dunn and Spencer Davis.

He then came through the quarter-final clash against Liam, holding on to win 2-1 and book his semi-final spot against Mark Gray.

This proved to be another great game, with Mark just getting the better of Scott 2-1.

This set up a final of the two Marks - Forman and Gray.

In a best-of-three game the bull is always going to play a big part, and it was Forman who won the bull and the first leg.

Gray hit back to win the second leg to level, but Forman, with the darts in the deciding leg, proved too strong as he won the leg and the match 2-1 to become this year’s singles champion.