Fitness look Fresh

Fresh Fitness recorded a 33-14 victory over Horncastle Belles in the Skegness Netball League.

They dominated from the start even though the Belles held out well in the first quarter with strong defence.

However, in the second quarter Fresh Fitness came back hard with a change of centre player.

From then on, Belles struggled to get through Fresh Fitness’ defence in the goal circle, although Belles defence kept up the pressure against Fresh Fitness’ shooters.

Belles managed to use good movement to get some goals in.

However, it wasn’t enough to claw back the gap.