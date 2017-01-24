Fitness is key for win

Fresh Fitness recorded a 29-20 victory over Louth in the Skegness Netball League.

The new season began last Wednesday with 13 teams split into two divisions.

The match was closely contested as the pair traded goals in the first quarter, Fresh Fitness just leading 8-6.

Louth didn’t give up - drawing the final quarter 6-6 - but by then Fresh Fitness had carved out a lead that was enough for victory.

Players of the match: Kia McKenna (Fresh Fitness) and Emily Templeton (Louth).

Results:

Division One: K&S 29 Westlea 17, Acorn Aces 38 Woodhall 8.

Division Two: Sunnydecks 20 Skegness Grammar 11, Micronclean Juniors 24 Chisams 15, Horncastle Belles 29 Micronclean 9.