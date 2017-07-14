Fell race offers a tough challenge

Two Skegness and District Running Club members tackled the Wasdale fell race on Saturday, the toughest race on the calendar.

Stephen Bark and Chris Rainbow joined more than 250 runners to take on the 21-mile slog in perfect conditions.

Jimmy and Emma-Jean Hearn with Sue Gauntlet (centre). 8rYBWEwuxZzzXvi1Chj1

Visibility was excellent for a whopping 9,000ft of climb.

Stephen was pleased to put another big tick in a box by completing this challenge in 6:01.56.

Chris finished just two places behind, completing in 6:02.32.

Continuing their way through the series of Jane Tomlinson Run for All races, Jimmy and Emma-Jean Hearn headed to Leeds on Sunday for race six of 10.

Jimmy completed the 10k course in exactly 55 minutes and Emma-Jean posted a time of 1:00.46.

They were also joined by fellow club member Sue Gauntlet, who crossed the line in 1:08.04.

Sunday also saw an excellent turn out for SADRC at the annual Spilsby six-mile race, which takes place as part of the Spilsby Show.

Club members took home several category prizes, including an outstanding overall win for Boston’s Mark Sands.

Sarah Coupland took first place lady in the V35 catagory, Emma Marshall-Telfer was first lady in the V45 catagory, Hilary Depper took first place lady in the V60 catagory and Colin Chambers also took the first place male in the V70 catagory.

At the time of going to print, results have not yet been published.

Full results to follow next week.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings in Skegness, Spilsby and Boston each week.

For further information visit www.sadrc.co.uk/