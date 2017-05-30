Father and son complete Edinburgh event

Skegness Tri Club founder and coach Rich Vincent travelled north of the border with his son Matt as both took on the Edinburgh Marathon at the weekend.

The father and son completed the 26.2-mile course in 5 hrs 11 mins 53 secs.

The journey from Lincolnshire to Scotland didn’t go to plan.

Amongst busy traffic, they suffered vehicle problems which left the whole family stranded for a few hours on the motorway.

They finally arrived late on Saturday evening, ready to join 16,000 other runners at the start line the following morning.

The Edinburgh Marathon is the second most popular in the country and sells out each year.

It is a flat course which gives runners a good chance of a personal best times.

The route goes through Holyrood Park, onto Leith and the fishing area of Cockenzie.

Then runners go back along the coast to Port Seaton and on to the finish at Musselburgh.

Matt said: “It was an amazing day at the Edinburgh Marathon.

“Without doubt a tough run towards the end, but one which was incredibly enjoyable and inspiring.

“The togetherness and encouragement all runners and spectators gave one another is something I will remember for a long time.”