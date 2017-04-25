Fancy that! Pete looks the part

Skegness Tri club head coach Pete Nicholls travelled to London with family and friends to fulfil a promise made to local man John Middleton, who passed away last July.

John asked close friend Pete to run the famous course in fancy dress to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Pete and his wife Heather held a fundraising quiz night and raffle and have raised more than £2,000 for the charity so far.

Not only did Pete complete the course in 3:47, but he ran in an outfit which included fishnet tights and a tutu.

The Southwell sprint triathlon was the destination for Skeg Tri Club members on Sunday.

Sunny weather made it ideal conditions for the first triathlon of the season.

The race started with a 400m pool swim followed by a 10.5-mile bike course and three-mile hilly run.

It was member Ryan Johnson’s first triathlon.

Results: Matt Wain (1:02.55 PB), Ashley Epton (1:03.44 PB), Mitchell Clark (1:05.14 PB), Ryan Johnson (1:05.20 PB), David Johnson (1:05.40 PB), David Freeman (1:21.00).

Two club members completed the Boston Marathon last Monday. Ashley Epton and Lee St Quinton crossed the finish line in 4:01.10, the first time either had competed over this distance.