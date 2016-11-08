European Tour hopes are on hold

Alford golfer Ashton Turner missed out on a place in the European Tour’s final round of Q School.

Twenty-year-old Turner, who is attached to Kenwick Park, completed his four rounds at Spain’s Lumine Golf and Beach Club in Terragona, four over par.

He began Friday’s opening round in superb form by carding 68 on the par 71 course in the second qualifying round.

This was followed up by a round of 71 on Saturday.

However, things went downhill from there for Turner.

Sunday saw him record 72, while his final round on Monday was a five-over-par 77.

The event was won by Scotland’s David Law with -12, with golfers returning overall scores of up to -6 booking their place in the final round, to be held at the PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona from Saturday.