Emma is on top of the world

Emma Bristow has been crowned World Trials Champion for the third year running.

The Alford ace said she was ‘on top of the world’ after retaining her title with a round to spare, before going on to lead Great Britain to a global team victory.

Emma Bristow celebrates.

She arrived in the Italian town of Valchiampo for rounds three and four of the series as favourite for the championship after winning the opening two rounds.

Day one saw thousands of enthusiastic spectators surround the course as temperatures were reaching 38 degrees.

Emma rode very confidently but an early mistake on the first lap meant the battle for first position was close going into the final circuit.

Showing just why she is the world number one, Emma put in an incredible performance on her final lap for a score of only one point to eventually take a clear win.

“I felt some nerves early on in the day, but I rode well and have to be happy with a seven-point margin for the victory at such a low scoring event.”

On day two Emma knew that she could technically clinch the championship.

“I tried not to think about the championship and just keep in the moment,” she added.

“I rode very well all day and enjoyed the tougher course.

“I am so pleased because my day was almost faultless and I only lost four points.

“Riding the final section I felt like everything was so perfect and realising it was impossible to be beaten for another year - I felt on top of the world.”

The final round of the championship was 350 miles west and 2,000m above sea level high in the French alps at the ski resort of Isola 2000, where she made it a clean sweep of wins.

“Although the championship was already decided I still wanted to win and keep my 100 per cent winning record for 2016,” Emma added.

“I wanted to prove I am the best rider and stand on the top step.”

Emma finished the year with her 13th GP win and a strong performance, only dropping two points all day.

With no time to celebrate, the following day saw Emma lead Team GB to victory in the Trial Des Nations, the women’s world team event.

Emma said: “I’m so pleased with this year, I have prepared well and it couldn’t have gone much better.

“I have the best bike with my 300 Sherco and the best team of people around me - that’s for sure.

“The one thing I can tell you is that I’m not satisfied and I’m hungry for more.

“See you in 2017.”