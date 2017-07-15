Duathlon event proves popular

Skegness Triathlon Club held its first duathlon of the year on Wednesday evening.

The event saw 22 local people taking part in what was a great, friendly event.

The duathlon venue was the middle car park on the way to the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve.

The event started with a race briefing and meeting new faces.

Then it was down to business with a 1.2 mile run to the nature reserve and return on the scenic new pathway.

Competitors then mounted their bikes for a two-loop ride to Seacroft Square and back, totaling 10 miles.

The 1.2-mile run section was repeated again to the finish line.

The whole event was well marshaled by club members.

Club coaches were also on hand for advice and support.

Local running and cycling clubs were well represented at the event, while novices who are new to multi-sport events and seasoned athletes who want a good social training session competed side by side.

The club’s next duathlon is on Wednesday, August 9, from the middle car park on Gibraltar Road.

Registration will be from 6.15pm.

Entry is £5 on the day.

Bottles of water and cakes are provided afterwards.

Pictured are some of the event competitors.