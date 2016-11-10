Dore and Durrant do it

Glenn Durrant and Lee Dore won this year’s Skegness Darts Pro-Am.

James Wilson, meanwhile, showed his skills to defeat the other professional oche aces to claim the Ex Service Masters title.

Sunday saw a huge and very enthusiastic crowd treated to some fantastic darts at the Ex Service Club, beginning with the Masters in the afternoon session.

Colin Osbourne fought back from 4-0 down to level with Dean Winstanley, helped by the biggest checkout of the day, a 164.

But Dean got the deciding leg to progress.

James Wilson beat Wez Newton 5-0, Glen Durrant hit 5x180s in his 5-3 win over Ian White and Jamie Caven just got the better of Robbie Green 5-4.

Wilson was too strong for Winstanley (5-2) in the first semi while Durrant hit five more 180s to move beyond Caven.

Both players hit 180s in the final, Wilson (with an average of 30.78) defeating Durrant (ave 32.91) 5-3.

The Pro-Am event, staged later in the evening, saw the injured Mark Forman replaced by Gordon Smith.

Martin Bell and Robbie Green had a comfortable 3-0 win over Steven Emsen and Colin Osborne, while Darrell Webb and Ian White lost 3-1 to Lee Dore Snr and Glenn Durrant.

Christopher Royal and Jamie Caven lost 3-1 to Smith and Masters winner James Wilson, while Scott Smith and Wez Newton got the better of Brad Martin and Dean Winstanley 3-1.

In the semis Dore and Durrantbeat Bell and Green to tee up a final against Smith and Wilson, who beat Smith and Newton 4-0.

In the final all four players hit maximums, including two from Smith.

Dore and Durrant stormed into a 3-0 lead but Smith and Wilson levelled, only for Dore to sink the final double to win the Pro-Am.