Darts pros will be in action in a Skegness double header this Sunday.

Jamie Wilson, Robbie Green, Colin Osborne, Jamie Caven, Glen Durrant Dean Winstanley, Wes Newton, and Ian White will do battle at the Ex Service Club, vying to be crowned the Ex Service Master. This will be followed with the Pro-Am later in the evening, where the oche aces team up with local qualifiers to do batle.

Entry is free to both the Masters (2pm) and Pro-Am (7.30pm).