Doing it by halves

Members of Skegness Coasters took on two different half marathon-length events over the weekend.

The Sleaford Half, which had a new and improved route for this year, took place through the picturesque countryside and villages of Kirby La Thorpe, Ewerby, Howell and Evedon.

This was a new experience for Coasters Julie Croft and Helen Kennedy.

Helen commented: “I really enjoyed it, it was a nice route with lots of friendly marshals who gave loads of support and encouragement.

Results: Janet Harmston 1:56.05, Ben Peel 2:06.18, Julie Croft 2:15.43, Helen Kennedy 2:15.43.

The second 13.1-mile event was the annual North Lincs Half, which starts and finishes in Scunthorpe.

Nine Coasters participated in the flat race.

Julie Hawkesford and Phaedra Bryant took part as a relay team.

Julie completed the first 6.8 miles before Phaedra took over to finish the last 6.2 miles of the race.

Results: Robert Rennie 1:30.37 PB, Sue Smith 1:52.20, Rochelle Hawksley 1:55.17, David Young 1:55.17, Julie Hawkesford/Phaedra Bryant 1:57.12, Jackie Rhodes 2:12.04, David Freeman 2:14.08, Carole Tumber 2:17.50.

The Summer Series kicked off, comprising of several different runs organised by running clubs in the local area on Wednesday evenings.

The majority of the races are challenging, hilly routes.

The first event was the 4.4-mile Croxby Crawl.

Results: Neil Stocks 37.36, Janet Harmston 38.12, Andy Wilkinson 40.48, Julie Hawkesford 41.29, Carole Tumber 43.46, Mark Battersby 47.02.