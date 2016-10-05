DARTS: Skegness players battle out Cup semi-finals

Skegness William Hill Darts League

This week saw the Cup semi-finals take place at the Ex Service club, with Division Two champions Railroad Cobras taking on WMC Amigos.

And it was one way traffic as the Amigos sprang the surprise of the season, running out very comfortable 6-1 winners to claim their place in the final – a fantastic performance that will help to make up on dipping out of runners-up spot in the league by the narrowest of margins.

The other semi-final saw Division One champions and unbeaten Ex Service 501s take on basement team in Division Two, Ex Service Spitfires.

With the 501s giving away a 200 start in every leg, it was going to be an uphill battle. But Pete Evans is in the form of his life and was a one man wrecking machine for the 501s, winning both his singles hitting scores of 6 x 100, 123, 2 x 125, 4 x 140 and a 180.

Everything hinged on the final match of the night as 501s’ Ken Wilson took on Spitfires captain Jamie Cooper and in an epic game it was Jamie who held his nerve to check out on 21, hitting 19 double one, with Ken sitting on a double,t o give the Spitfires a narrow 6-4 win.

As every game in this match went the full three legs, there was no time to play the final, so it will be played on October 7 at 7pm, before the league singles and blind pairs take place. The presentation will follow amd ot all takes place at the SeaviewPub, Skegness.

The final pro-am Qualifier will take place the week after on October 14. It is a last man standing competition, limited to 32 people, £2 entry and pre-book and pre-pay is advisable.