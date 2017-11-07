Darts pros battle alongside Skegness league players at the Pro-Am extravaganza

Darts professionals teamed up with Skegness oche aces for Sunday’s Ex Service Pro-Am.

The evening’s entertainment saw the spectators entertained as the pros and their partners put on a fantastic show.

Chris Simpson won the nine-dart challenge event in the afternoon, enabling him to partner Kevin Painter.

The Eventual Winners were Sam Hewson and Chris Royal, sponsored by AC Engineering, who beat Gordon Smith and Colin Lloyd, sponsored by Fabrique Creations.

Other pairings were Lee Yates and Scott Waites (sponsored by Stuart Hodson Tyres), Jamie Caven and Martin Bell (Batemans Brewery), Tony O’Shea and Wayne Burles (Seaview Pub), Gary Robson and David Tuplin (Home Style Outlet), Kevin Painter and Chris Simpson (Zorba’s Kebabs), Darryl Fitton and Scott Smith (The Saxby) plus referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

The Ex Service Masters, played earlier in the day, saw Chris Simpson, Scott Smith, Gordon Smith and Chris Royal amongst the early casualties.

The final was between Martin Bell and Rick Garner.

Rick had hit a 12-dart leg and a fantastic 145 finish and a 31-plus average en route to the final, and Martin had also hit a 30-plus average.

The cracking final swung in both directions before Bell sunk the winning double to claim the £150 prize.

The Ex Service have already agreed to put this event on again next year, to be held on November 4.