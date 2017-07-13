Darts newcomers Matadors grab the bull by the horns

Skegness Darts League

The Opening night of the new Skegness Darts League Summer season saw some cracking games.

Late league entries Ex Service Matadors are going to be a force to be reckoned with as they took on Railroad Cobra’s and dished out a 9-1 beating.

Ian Chamberlain (111, 121, 2x100, 140) got his side’s solitary point at the expense of Mark Thompson.

Cobras also had Stuart Corsen (2x100, 122, 2x140) on the Scoresheet, while the Matadors had Sam Hewson (2x100, 137, 4x140 and a 20-dart leg), Mark Thompson (19 and 20 darters), Rob Hewson (3x100, 2x121, 3x140, 2x180 and a 17 darter and 2x18 darters) and Charlie Kemp (4x140 and 19 and 20 dart legs) throwing well.

ASMs took on Highwayman and the away team took the opening doubles to lead 3-1, with Dave Brewin hitting a 100 finish while Lee Dore snr (3x100, 121, 125, 134 and 140) andScott Sutton (3x100, 125, 2x140) also impressed.

The ASMs came back, taking both the doubles to make it 3-3.

Scott Sutton beat Lee Yates (3x100, 125) and then Wayne Burles hit a 120 check out to beat Martin Bell (5x100) to secure at least a draw for Highwayman.

Rick Garner (4x100, 121, 125, 2x140) gave the ASMs hope by winning the next one to leave a last match shootout.

But Highwayman won it 6-4 as Dave Brewin beat Shaun Drury.

Liberal Lads had a fantastic 8-2 win over Red Lion as Scott Smith (5x100, 125, 4x140 and a 16 dart leg) was the only man to win for Red Lion.

Terry Cox (3x100, 2x140), Eric Hammond (100, 119, 134, 2x140), Paul Gelder (4x100, 140) and Gordon MqQuillan (3x100, 3x140) were on target for Liberal Lads.

Stablemates Liberal Us were away to defending champs Ex Sevice 501s and, despite James Jenkins’ 86 finish beating Gordon Smith (2x100, 2x140), it was the champs who got the 8-2 win.

Victory was aided by Ian Dunn (5x100, 2x140, 180 and 94 finish), Christopher Royal (2x100, 121, 2x140), Pete Evans (2x140, 96 finish) and Chris Fletcher (2x100, 121, 72 finish) while Ian snd Gordon had a great doubles match, winning in 17 and 18 darts.

WMC Amigos took on Seaview Raiders in a close encounter, sharing the opening singles 2-2.

But it was the Raiders who took control by winning both the doubles to lead 4-2 going into the final singles.

And with Steven Emsen (2x100, 133), Mark Dannatt (2x100, 104, 108) and Peter East (4x100, 140 180) throwing well, it was the Raiders who ran out 7-3 winners on the night.

David Reding (3x100, 2x125, 2x140) was the high scorer for the Amigos.

The match between Ex Service Spitfires and Ex Service Sports was a resounding 8-2 win for the Sports, with Chris Butler (2x100, 125, 140) and Ray Whitton being the only victors for the Spitfires over Brad Martin (2x100, 2x137, 4x140, 100 finish) and Ray McIvor respectively.

Saturday will see a Summer Fun with Caven event at the Seaview Pub, where pro Jamie Caven will be in action.

Tickets cost £10 and include a game against Jamie, a beer and burger and chips.

They are available from the Seaview or Chris Fletcher (07789 405 588).

Action begisn at 1.30pm and the Seaview Open Darts event begins at 7.30pm.

That will cost £3 entry.

The next Pro-Am qualifier will be on Friday, July 24 at the Ex Service.

Registration is from 8pm with an 8.30pm start.

Entry for the best-of-three competition costs £2.