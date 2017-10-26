Darts league crowns its pairs and singles champs

It was singles and pairs week for the Skegness Darts League, hosted by the Seaview Pub.

A strong field of 29 competed in the singles, and 14 in the pairs.

All games were a best-of-three and there would not be a lot of room for error.

Among the interesting pairs were the Wayne Burles and Wayne Clarke duo, who beat a very useful pair of Chris Simpson and Liam Clark in the first round.

They then beat Gareth Jowett and Steve Chapman, with Wayne Clarke hitting 180 and checking out on a 126 finish on the bull to win the match.

This put the two Waynes into the semis.

Rob Hewson and Charlie Kemp set off like a steam train, winning their first match against Terry Cox and Eric Hammond before beating Jim Wilson and Mark Gray in a cracking game of darts.

Victory set up a meeting with the two Waynes.

In a game which swung this way and that, it was Charlie and Rob who just got the win 2-1 to move into the final.

Favourites to meet them were the Winter League Doubles winners of Sam Hewson and Mark Thompson.

They received a bye in the first round and their first game was against Gordon Smith and Christopher Royal, and what a game it was.

Gordon and Chris just edged it 2-1, having already beaten Rick Garner and David Tuplin before taking their place in the semi final.

Waiting for them were Gary Garton and Pete Evans after their wins over Lee Yates and Martin Bell and Chris Fletcher and Shaun Drury.

Pete and Gary were on good form and promptly beat Gordon and Chris 2-0.

In the final they led 1-0 and Pete had a shot at 111 and missed on the double, only to see Charlie Kemp and Rob Hewson step in to win that leg, and the next to claim the title.

In the singles there was a really top-quality field.

The first round saw the two Waynes drawn against each other, and it was Clarke who had the upper hand, hitting a 124 finish on the bull to beat teammate Burles.

Doubles runners-up Gary Garton and Pete Evans were another high profile first round pairing, with Pete hitting a bit of form to beat Gary 2-1.

Martin Bell brushed past Gordon Smith 2-0, Charlie Kemp beat Lee Yates by the same score, and the Hewson Brothers Sam and Rob breezed past their opposition and faced each other in round two.

It was a high-scoring game and Rob just held his nerve to edge past Sam and move into the quarters.

Mark Gray and Rick Garner met, and it was Mark who came out on top with a 2-0 win.

Dave Tuplin came up against an in-form Pete Evans, but a resurgent Dave brushed him aside 2-0.

Martin Bell beat Chris Simpson by the same scoreline, Wayne Clarke kept up his impressive form with a 2-1 win over Spencer Davis and Charlie Kemp concluded the second round with a 2-0 win over Jim Wilson, setting up a quarter-final clash with partner Rob Hewson, a game that was rapid fire and high scoring.

Rob just edged the win 2-1 to move into the semis, where his opponent was to be Martin Bell, as he put an end to Dave Tuplin’s aspirations with a 2-1 win.

Mark Gray beat Steven Emsen 2-0 to move into his semi, where Chris Royal was his opponent as he put paid to Wayne Clarke’s heroics 2-1.

Mark Gray was taking no prisoners as he beat Chris 2-0 to move into the final without dropping a single leg and, in a close match, Martin Bell just got the better of Rob Hewson to move into the final.

Martin and Mark treated everyone to some high scoring in the final, but it was clinical finishing by Martin which saw him run out a 2-0 winner.

Friday evening will be the league’s presentation night at the Seaview with Andy ‘the Hammer’ Hamilton the guest, and taking on a number of players including Martin Bell, Charlie Kemp, Rob Hewson, Mark Gray, Gary Garton, Pete Evans, Wayne Clarke, Christopher Royal, Gordon Smith, David Tuplin, Steven Emsen, Wayne Burles and more.

Saturday will see more Money Matches held at The Highwayman Inn, starting at 8pm.

Among the matches will be: Wayne Burles v Chris Fletcher, Spencer Davis v Wayne Clarke, Shaun Drury v Shane Pridmore, Scott Smith v Gordon Smith, Sam Hewson v Mark Forman.

Sunday will eb the second Mick Peech Memorial Trophy event at the Liberal Club with a 12.30pm registration and £3 entry fee for competitors.