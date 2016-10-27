Darts events are coming thick and fast

A busy few weeks in the world of Skegness darts will begin with Friday’s Team Lowe v Team Bristow qualifier at the Liberal Club.

Entry costs £2 and the winner goes through to the main event on February 24, where players will play alongside legends Eric Bristow and John Lowe, in teams captained by the pair.

All other players score points which will keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

There will be two more of these qualifiers in December, and two on Sunday afternoons in the new year.

Team Lowe is sponsored by Cein Rymer and Team Bristow is sponsored by Zorbas Kebab.

Sunday sees the Mick Peech Memorial Trophy held at the Liberal Club, starting at 1pm.

Entry costs £3.

On Sunday, November 6 the Ex Service Masters event sees eight pros all doing battle to become the grand champion.

In the evening these same eight pros team up with eight qualifiers to do battle.

The pros and their sponsores will be: Colin Osborne (www.thequeenshotelskegness.co.uk), Dean Winstanley (Just Cuts Skegness), TBC (Windys Cafe Skegness), Andy Hamilton (William Hill), Wes Newton (Batemans Brewery), James Wilson (Seaview Pub Skegness), Devon Petersen (Sweep Solutions Chimney Sweep), Robbie Green (Home Style Outlet) and MC Joe Goodison (New DS Trophies).

For further information, call Chris Fletcher on 01754 769100 or 07789405588.