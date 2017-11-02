Darts aces collect their trophies from oche pro Hamilton

Darts pro Andy ‘The Hammer’ Hamilton was the special guest at the Skegness Darts League’s Presentation Night at the Seaview Pub.

Andy took on 20 local players and dazzled with bull finishes, arrows thrown flight first and a 170 finish to beat Sam Hewson.

Singles winner Martin Bell with Andy 'The Hammer' Hamilton.

Charlie Kemp and Gary Garton (16 darter) proved that there is plenty of strength in the league as they took it to The Hammer, while Pete Evans hit his double 10 with a beer mat covering the target.

Chris Simpson did most of the scoring but took out Hamilton, checking out on 105, while Rob Hewson also got into the showboating action with a cracking 95 finish, ending it on the bull.

Unbeaten Ex Service Matadors received their league trophy with the Highwayman the runners-up.

The pairs winners were Charlie Kemp and Rob Hewson, with Gary Garton and Pete Evans the runners-up.

Doubles winners Rob Hewson and Charlie Kemp with The Hammer.

The singles runner-up was Mark Gray, beaten by Martin Bell.

The Highwayman hosted the Money Matches on Saturday night.

In a game where missed doubles proved costly, Chris Fletcher got the better of Wayne Burles 5-4, the final leg being the first time he was in front.

Two previously unbeaten players met, but Wayne Clarke beat Spencer Davis 5-1, helped by two 180s.

Money match debutants Shaun Drury and Shane Pridmore met, with Shaun winning 5-2.

Both Gordon Smith and Scott Smith hit two 180s each before Gordon ended Scott’s unbeaten run with a 5-3 victory.

Gordon had an average of 23.72 and Scott averaged 24.35.

The final game saw Mark Forman beaten 5-0 by Sam Hewson, who had an average of 26.09 .

The Mick Peech Memorial, held at the Liberal Club, saw a massive field of 37 take to the oche.

Mick’s nephew Chris Simpson did his uncle proud in raising funds for both the RNLI and the Bradley Lowery Foundation, with more than £500 expected to be raised.

Claire Claxton picked up the prize of best-placed lady and the final four was made up of Rob Hewson, Martin Bell, Charlie Kemp and Phil Muggeson.

These best-of-fives saw Rob beaten 3-2 by Martin and Phil Muggeson knocked out by Charlie Kemp.

In the final Martin took a 2-0 lead before being pegged back to 2-2, only for Martin to win the deciding leg.