Darcie’s win is a career highlight

Darcie Proud picked up one of the best victories of her career on England duty at the Spanish Youth Open.

The 13-year-old, from Skegness, defeated the world-ranked number 33 cadet Isabelle Xiong of Canada 3-2 (4-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10) during the team competition, in which she was representing England B alongside Ruby Chan.

Unfortunately, the result could not help England record a victory as they were beaten 3-1 and also lost 3-0 to Russia B.

In the individual events, Proud was eliminated in the group stage of the singles, while in the doubles, she and Chan were defeated in the first round by Emine Ernst and Dobrila Jorguseska of the Netherlands, who won 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-7).