Darcie back on England duty

Skegness table tennis youngster Darcie Proud picked up some good wins as she represented England at the Hungarian Junior and Cadet Open.

In the Cadet singles, Proud started with defeat to Lou Frete of France – one of the top players in Europe – and then a narrow 3-2 reverse to Irina Rus of Romania.

But she ended the group stage with a 3-2 (8-11, 13-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6) victory over Italy’s Nicole Arlia.

She went into the consolation event, where she beat Csenge Adamik of the host nation 3-2 (2-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9) in the first round, before a 3-1 defeat to Hanna Loncarevic of Croatia.

In the doubles, Proud and partner Jasmin Wong overcame Dzana Biogradlic and Harisa Mesetovic of Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 (11-3, 5-11, 11-4, 12-10) in the first round, before falling to Idys Gaoh Cai Koh and Jingyi Zhou of Singapore in the last 32, going down 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-3).

In the team event, Proud and Wong struggled as England were beaten 3-0 by both Singapore and Lithuania and were eliminated in the group stage.