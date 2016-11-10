Cross-country brings the teams to the fore

Strong winds had dried the land out well for week two of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross-Country competition.

Again, Skegness & District Running Club put out a ladies and a gents team together to run in the grounds of Grantham’s Belton House.

Although it was not as muddy as previous years, the wind and hills were challenging with good efforts being put in by all the runners - and some good times achieved.

Alan Wheeler, Andy Shelton, Jimmy Hearn and Jamie Stanton ran for the men’s team with Sarah Eggleton, Emmajean Hearn and Becca Grice running for the ladies.

There’s no denying that the Deepdale Dash 10k race has its fair share of hills, but it’s scenic, undulating course is what makes it so enjoyable.

It provides enough of a challenge to make it interesting, but very do-able as a first-time 10k run.

The downhill sections also make it a fast 10k for those chasing a personal best at this distance.

Bob and Kerry Green took up the challenge for Skegness & District Running Club and both had a great run with Bob finishing in 50.11 and Kerry not far behind in 55.42.

Both said they’d be back again next year for the race.