Cross country ace George is proving a leader in his field

Youngster George Wilson is hoping to remain ahead of the field in the Lincolnshire Cross Country League.

The Richmond School pupil claimed victory in the opening race at Lincoln’s West Common in the under 11s category, despite being much younger than most of the field.

And now the nine-year-old is hoping for more success in the event.

George’s running took off last December in the Skegness Santa’s Fun Run when, at the age of eight, he crossed the line in fifth position out of a field of more than 300 participants.

It was after this that he really got the running bug and continually asked his mum Sam to find more races for him to compete in.

His first Boston Parkrun saw him finish fifth place in a creditable 21 mins 38 secs.

George has continued to compete at parkrun events in the area, improving on his time, also winning a junior 2k event in Hull.

The past year has also seen George win the under 11s age group of the Wolds Dash series, organised by Louth AC.

The winner in each age category is based on the best four results from the five monthly events held at Hubbards Hills.

Until September, George had been running as an unattached athlete, but he has since joined Cleethorpes & District AC and can now train and race with fellow youngsters during the school holidays.

Since joining Cleethorpes, George has competed in the Dennis Holt one-mile race with Cleethorpes AC in September, clocking 5 mins 35 secs.

And he has represented the club in their open cross country event, winning the under 11 age group category and leading them to team gold.

In October he also won the year five inter-school cross country event at Wells, Alford, whilst representing his school.