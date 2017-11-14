Conquering Athens

Mark Wheeler celebrated his 50th birthday in style by having a holiday with partner Norna in Greece... and running the Athens Marathon.

The Skegness Tri Club member has been a keen triathlete for six years and has previously completed a number of marathons in the UK.

This year was the Athens event’s 35th anniversary.

Mark had to contend with warm conditions during the 26.2-mile run but crossed the finish line in a fantastic time of 3 hrs 49 mins.

After finishing, Mark sent club members a video of the tremendous Panathenaic Stadium that housed the finish line.