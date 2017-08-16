Coasters take on the Sleaford 10k

Have your say

A group of Skegness Coasters travelled across to Scredington on Friday evening for the Sleaford Striders 10k race.

This is a popular event, run on the country roads around the area, with a couple of inclines.

Typical of the August weather, the heavens opened part way around the course.

Skegness Coasters chairman Ian Bailey, who took part in the race, said: “(It was a) lovely course with some nice little inclines and and a refreshing sprinkling of rain along the way.”

There was also a fun run beforehand.

Rebecca Sylvester took part in this 3k event along with her son Joseph (four) and friend Jack Rutherford (six).

They all stayed together and thoroughly enjoyed it, gaining medals at the end.

Coasters 10k Results: David Young 51.23, Carole Tumber 58.23, Helen Kennedy 60.15, Julie Hawkesford 60.32, Ian Bailey 60.37, Elly Rutherford 67.07.

Sue Smith completed the Newark Half Marathon on Sunday in a time of 1:58, a personal best time on this particular course.

It was a scorcher of a day, and although it was lovely weather it did not make perfect running conditions.