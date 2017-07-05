Coasters return with tales from the Sting

Skegness Coasters headed north on Sunday for the sixth running of the popular race Caistor Sting in the Tail 10K race.

The event, which is organised by Caistor Running Club, saw a field of 500 runners competing over the glorious Lincolnshire Wolds.

This year’s race, which coincided with the town’s annual street party Caistor Goes Mardi Gras! is renowned for its tough finish.

Coaster Sue Smith reflected: “I had a brilliant run up to the 8K mark.

“It was a fast course, but then you turn a corner and you face the gruelling sting, an amazing array of quite dramatic climbs.”

This was Sue’s third time running this course and she completed it in 52 mins and 16 secs, a new course personal best.

Club run leader Jackie Rhodes said: “It was the hardest, hottest and hilliest 10K I have ever done.

“Will I be back next year? Of course.”

The first Coaster in, and taking part in the race for the first time, was Robert Rennie in an impressive 43 mins and 20 secs.

Janet Harmston finished in exactly 52 mins, closely followed by David Young in 53 mins 09 secs.

Andy Wilkinson beat the hour, gaining a course personal best of 59 mins 34 secs.

First-timer Carole Tumber finished in 1 hr 01 mins 23 secs.

Also taking part in a field which included a banana, a chicken, a panda and a bride and groom, were Coasters Phaedra Bryant and Helen Kennedy.

Phaedra crossed the line in 1 hr 01 mins 44 secs and Helen clocked a course personal best of 1 hr 01 mins 58 secs.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.