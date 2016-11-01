Coasters’ Poppy Run

Sunday saw eight members of Skegness Coasters compete in the annual Brigg 10K Poppy Race, which raises funds for the Royal British Legion.

More than 400 runners of all shapes, sizes and abilities took part in the popular event.

Starting in Brigg town centre, the route takes participants on an out and back route to the village of Cadney, throwing in a couple of gradual inclines along the way for good measure.

Results: Sue Smith 52:35, Michael Hawkesford 56:37, Julie Hawkesford 56:38, Debbie Cussons 58:04, Phaedra Bryant 58:23, Katie Moore 58:46, Rebecca Porter 1:19:54, Claire Parker 1:19:55.

Both Sue Smith and Claire Parker achieved personal bests at the event.

The previous weekend Les Arrowsmith took part in the Stilton Stumble, a 10K race around the Nottinghamshire countryside.

The route includes the villages of Cropwell Bishop, Colston Bassett and Long Clawson, where traditional Stilton is made.

Les completed the run in 1 hr 18 mins 32 secs.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn at 6.30pm.