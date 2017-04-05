Coasters PBs prove that they are real city slickers

Fourteen Skegness Coasters took part in the Lincoln 10k on Sunday.

Leading the Coasters to the finish was Neil Mitchell in 38.58, placing 131st out of 4,802 finishers.

Six of the Coasters achieved personal bests at the event. Emily Avison knocked a whopping five minutes 32 seconds off her previous best time while Rebecca Porter shaved off 2 minutes and 24 seconds from her 10k best and more than seven minutes off her course record.

Sally Higgins pipped her previous time by 34 seconds, Carole Tumber by almost 90 seconds and Phaedra Bryant clocked a sub-55 minute time.

Results: Neil Mitchell 38.58, Neil Stocks 52.04, Lee St Quinton 54.06, Paul Whitfield 54.08, Phaedra Bryant 54.13 PB, Carole Tumber 58.04 PB, Emily Avison 1:06.14 PB, Sally Higgins 1:06.19 PB, Sharon Houghton 1:07.11, Kirsty Teasdale 1:07.12, Rebecca Porter 1:14.01 PB, Tracy Sands 1:14.12 PB, Claire Parker 1:22.08, Anita Ullyatt 1:29.50.

Danny Evison participated in the Rough Events 10-mile obstacle run on Sunday.

The race, based in Grantham, offered a mix of woodland running along with hills, steep embankments, climbs and water .

Danny completed the run in 1:52.15.

The Grantham Cup, Grantham’s premier cross country challenge, at the Belton International Horse Trails venue, also took place on Sunday.

Coaster Annabel Bradley completed the event in 1:25.39.

The Coasters’ Couch to 5K group completed their first timed 5K and graduated from the free beginners’ course last week.

Helen Trivett-Piercey, Julia Wood, Rochelle Cooper, Sharon Cooper, Gemma Barker, Tina Cotterill, Erica Clark, Gillian Shaw, Sharon Waterfall and Nicola Vincent have worked incredibly hard over the last nine weeks building up from 60 seconds of running to achieving their 5K distance goal.

All C25K graduates were awarded with a certificate and medal for their superb achievement.