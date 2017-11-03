Coasters complete the Brigg Poppy Run

Two members of the Skegness Coasters competed in the annual Brigg 10k Poppy Race, which raises funds for The Royal British Legion.

More than 400 runners took part in the popular event out and back event, which begins in the town centre.

Danny Evison.

Julie Hawkesford commented: “I really enjoyed the scenery along the course, despite the head wind on the way in.”

Debbie Cussons clocked 57.59 for her course personal best, while Julie crossed the line in 62.06.

Sue Smith, Carole Tumber and Nathan Fisher took part in the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon, which was established in 1982.

The course runs largely through Clumber Park and, at the finish, each runner received a medal and T-shirt.

Sue finished in 1:59.44, ahead of Nathan in 2:09.39 and Carole Tumber in 2:16.51.

Danny Evison took part in the Ogre of October race, an adventure and obstacle run organised by Lunacy Runs.

The 10k race was held in the Lincolnshire village of Hatcliffe. Danny completed the course in 1:49.50.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.