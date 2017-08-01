Coasters complete Great Grimsby 10k

Have your say

Sunday saw a group of 17 Skegness Coasters take on the second-ever Great Grimsby 10K.

The event started near Grimsby Town Hall and continued down Bargate, Scartho Road, Louth Road, onto the New Waltham Bypass and along Peaks Parkway, before heading into Welholme Road to be met with the inflatable finish line and rapturous applause from supporters in People’s Park.

Each runner was awarded a medal.

Phaedra Bryant commented: “I would definitely run this 10K again, an excellent event.”

Coasters results: Janet Harmston 50.05, Sue Smith 50.25 PB, Neil Stocks 52.44 CPB, Peter Fulwood 57.45 PB, Julie Hawkesford 58.21, Andy Wilkinson 58.54, Nathan Fisher 59.05, Phaedra Bryant 59.08 CPB, Jackie Rhodes 59.41, Michael Hawkesford 1:00.59, Debbie Cussons 1:03.09, Elly Rutherford 1:03.59 CPB, Rachel Shinn 1:10.23, Vicky Lewis 1:15.58 PB, Rebecca Porter 1:22.22 CPB, Beth Ransom 1:22.22 PB, Claire Parker 1:22.23 CPB.

Coaster and music-lover Andy Bailey travelled to Northampton to take part in the Saxons, Vikings and Normans Music Legends event, which on this occasion paid homage to Prince.

Andy completed five laps of the 3.5-mile route and even dyed his hair purple.

On Sunday, Janet Harmston ran the Little Cawthorpe 10K, finishing in 56 mins 40 secs.

She then completed the hilly Click’em Inn five-mile event in 43 mins 22 secs, while Sue Smith finished the eight-mile Bolingbroke Breaker in 1 hr 11 mins, finishing as third lady.