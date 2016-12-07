Coasters clocking up miles at the airport

East Midlands Airport was the destination for four Skegness Coasters.

The international airport was closed for work to the runways, which only happens every 15 or so years, but offered the opportunity to host a 10K run on the premises.

The race, hosted by Derby-based Hubb Events, saw around 1,700 entrants.

It started and finished outside the main departures hall, while the 10k route took the runners along closed airport roads as well as along the perimeter fence, with a final loop around the fire station near the central apron.

All finishers received a medal and a special EMA 10K top.

Michael Hawkesford, Julie Hawkesford and Debbie Cussons have many 10Ks under their belts.

But for Steve Cussons, however, this was his first 10K after recently completing the Couch to 5K program with the Skegness Coasters last month.

He finished in an impressive time of 66:01.

Michael completed the race in 54:07 and Julie Hawkesford in 54:37.

Debbie Cussons gained an impressive new personal best, finishing in 56:03.

“The well-organised and well-marshalled event was ace….a fantastic race to take part in with great friends,” said Julie.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn at 6.30pm.

Visit www.skegnesscoasters.org.uk for more information.