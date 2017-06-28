Coasters’ camaraderie helps them complete 60-mile relay

Skegness Coasters took on the challenge of organising a 60-mile summer relay on Sunday.

Mark Harvey devised the route which included a mixture of flat country roads and hilly, multi-terrain sections.

The club hadn’t undertaken a relay challenge like this since 2012, so they were eager to make it a success.

On the day, more than 30 members took part in at least one leg of the event, some enthusiastic runners even opting to complete four legs to cover marathon distance.

The relay started at The Welcome Inn and there was tremendous support from members of the club, family and friends, who assisted with driving between the transition points to transport runners and much-needed refreshments.

There were a few obstacles to overcome on the day, including nettles, corn, a field full of curious cows and a wrong turn or two, but it all added to the running adventure.

Club secretary Elly Rutherford reflected on the event, saying: “It was great running with friends, in parts of our beautiful county that our trainers had not seen before.”

Member Carl Clark added: “The event was fantastic and showed one of the many things I love about Skegness Coasters, that we are all supportive of each other’s abilities.”

Coaster Janet Harmston ran the Wolds Dash, a 7.3-mile route based in Louth.

She completed the race in 67 mins and 4 secs, placing fifth in the veterans’ category.

Janet also took part in the Click’em Inn 10-mile run, another local Summer Series event.

She finished in 1:34.20.