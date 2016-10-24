Club record score for blue and whites

Midlands 5 East (North)

Skegness RFC 100

Nottinghamians 0

Skegness Rugby Club’s First XV ran in a sweet 16 tries as they thrashed Nottinghamians 100-0.

It proved to be a memorable day for the club in many aspects.

Not only was it the grand opening of the new pitch and West Stand, it also heralded the 68-year-old club’s biggest-ever victory.

The seasiders fielded a team of youth and experience which would go on to wow the spectators and sponsors.

Up front, captain Brian, Scupham and Bradley gave the visiting front row a going over as they pinched possession on the opposition scrum put-in time and again.

Meanwhile, at the line-outs, Lempard and Cook were enjoying their day’s work dominating this area.

From that platform, the Skegness backs ran riot. Cameron junior and Frost tore the visitors defence to shreds and with Dearden, Farnsworth and Hardy, almost the entire back line scoring tries during the first period. Cameron junior converted three to make the half-time score 36-0.

At the half-time break, subs T. Santini, Ongley and Chapman were called upon.

Not to be outdone by the success of the backs in the first 40, forward Jenkins scored a try within minutes of the whistle being blown.

Breaking away from a maul, he used impressive pace to tap the ball under the posts.

Not wanting the younger players to feast on all the glory, Deane displayed why he has been awarded with a brace of man-of-the match performances already by casually scoring a hat-trick of tries in quick succession.

Captain Brian, M. Santini and Cooke then made statements of their own, which displayed why their names are cemented into the team sheet week in week out with tries of their own.

With 10 minutes left to play and the scoreboard reading 71-0, Hardy and Farnsworth both completed their own hat-tricks with Frost one short of them.

J. Cameron notably played his part at number 10, kicking conversions from all areas of the field.

His final statistics ended with 10 out of 16 conversions.

To cap off a fine weekend, Skegness Seconds left Horncastle with a 46-5 success.

SKEGNESS: Brian, Chapman, Bradley, Scupham, Deane, Lempard, Cook, Frost, M. Santini, T. Santini, Farnsworth, J. Cameron, Dearden, R. Cameron, Hummel, Ongley, Jenkins, Hardy.