Chambers top of the class at Mablethorpe Half Marathon

Skegness and District Running Club travelled up the coast to tackle the Mablethorpe Half Marathon.

The wind was strong, but the black and orange-clad runners put in some excellent performances with Colin Chambers winning the male vet 70 class.

The Skegness club finishers at Mablethorpe EMN-160610-092807002

Ian Russell, from Spilsby, was the first male runner home for the club in 1hr 37min 35secs followed closely by Martin Tebbs in 1.41.12.

For the ladies the race marked a welcome return to distance running for Beckie Dawson in 1.42.01. Beckie, who has been recovering from injury, ran a well-judged race and came in ahead of Helen Blair, from Spilsby, who clocked 1.47.43.

Martin Chapman ran a blinder in his first half-marathon since deciding to take up running to finish in 1.59.03.

The Skegness-based runner joined the club’s Friday training nights to progress and was thrilled to finish under the two-hour mark.

Rebecca Grice, running her second half-marathon managed a time of 2.26.29 which was five minutes faster than her Great North Run time a fortnight before.

Pete Pocklington, returning from injury, ran in the 5k race and came second in a time of 21min 41secs and was first male vet 50.

There were no niggles after the race and will start adding distance again.