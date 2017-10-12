Carter books his place in team event

Mark Carter won the Skegness Darts League’s first Mitchell v Lowe Qualifier.

Competing at the Liberal Club, he finished on top from a field of 26 to ensure his spot in one of the teams captained by John Lowe and Scott Mitchell in an event to be held in February.

Among the tasty first-round matches was Terry Cox beating teammate Eric Hammond 2-1.

Terry then brushed past all-comers en route to the final.

Stewart Giles was a revelation as he won game after game, taking the scalp of Scott Smith as he marched to the semis.

But there he found Terry too strong.

Mark Carter was to be his opponent in the final as he overcame all comers, throwing some excellent darts in the process.

In a cracking final, which ebbed one way then the other, a miscount from Mark at a crucial time swung things Terry’s way.

And he took full advantage and won the first leg.

It was then a case of missed doubles for Terry as he failed to capitalise on his good fortune, as Mark fought back to gain a well deserved 2-1 win, being the first player to qualify for February’s event.

A couple of achievements to note was Scott Smith with a cracking 133 finish in 15 darts in his victory over Chris Fletcher, David Tuplin and Lee Yates hitting a maximum each in their game and youngster Kyle Davis on his first competition.

The next qualifier will take place at the Liberal Club on November 3, with registration at 8pm.

Could a Skegness Darts League member be able to hold his own against darts heroes like Phil Taylor and Michael Van Gerwen?

Well now could be the chance to find out.

The Skegness Darts League have set up competitions at the Seaview, where the winner will receive entry into the PDC’s Q School in January.

The first competition will be taking place on Monday.

The remaining competitions will also held on Monday nights on October 30, November 6, 13 and 20.

The top eight point scores will be invited back to contest the finals on November 27, with what could be a breakthrough prize at stake.

Upcoming events include October 20’s league singles and doubles night at the Seaview Pub (8pm), the league presentation night at the Seaview - including a mystery guest - on October 27 and, a day later, the next round of Money Matches at The Highwayman Inn.

These events are a race to five legs, with the winner of each match picking up £60.

Action begins at 8pm and matches include: Chris Fletcher v Mark Carter, Spencer Davis v Wayne Clarke, Shaun Drury v Shane Pridmore, Gordon Smith v Scott Smith, Carl Abbiss v Mark Forman.

October 29 will be the Mick Peech Memorial at the Liberal club.

Entry costs £3.