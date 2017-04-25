Capital gains as SADRC runners enjoy PB times

Eighteen members of Skegness and District Running Club joined 40,000 runners in the capital on Sunday for the 2017 London Marathon.

Mark Sands was the first club member to finish in a staggering personal best marathon time of 2:44.26, which means he’ll be back next year to try to beat it.

The second club member across the line was Andy Shelton in 3:12.28, also gaining a time which qualifies him for next year’s event.

Also celebrating personal bests over the marathon distance were Becki Dawson (3:35.01, first female club member to complete) and Emma Marshall-Telfer (3:34.03).

Taking on a marathon for the first time were Robin Harrison, who was running for the Manchester United Foundation (5:44.46), and Rachel Lear (6:11.48).

Having vowed never to do another marathon, Odette Arundell (4:19.18), who was raising money for the Wizz-kidz charity, completed her first UK marathon, having undertaken one in Amsterdam previously.

Other club members were raising funds for charities including Tim Verdon (4:53:46 - Bowel and Cancer Research), Dan Francis (4:43.20 - Kids Kidney Research), Eddie Smith (3:30.41 - Dianetes UK), Jayne Wallis (5:05.24 - Save the Children), Stuart Cragg (4:25.31), Michael Bruce (4:52.32), Jo Jackson (3:50.23), Leanne Rickett (3:48.37), Catriona Kiss and Sarah Hyde (4:09.11) and Helen Kirk (4:37.30).

There was a mass turnout for Skegness and District Running Club at this year’s Boston Marathon, held last Monday.

Chris Rainbow and Matt West excelled on the course, finishing in 3:08.59 and 3:25.11 respectively.

Chris crossed the line in 29th place out of 406 finishers on his debut in the club vest.

In the half marathon it was a day of first timers and spectacular personal bests.

First club male home was Paul Wilson in a PB time of 1:32.15, taking 31st position from 311 entries.

Just three seconds behind was Mark Lyon (1:32.18 PB), followed by Martin Tebbs (1:34.36), Brian Darrington (1:54.05), Gary Beck-Sykes, who knocked 31 minutes of last year’s time, Abigail Young (1:35.05), Angela Thompson (1:45.19 PB), Sarah Coupland (1:52.52 PB), Sarah Sellars (2:03.24), Sally Cadle (2:16.04), Zoe Ward (1:53.51 PB), Carrie Cropley (2:34.12) and Julie Cargill (2:35.05).

Frances Mills managed a PB of 2:03.10 despite a horrendously bruised leg following a cycling accident.