Can A40 revitalise their bowls season?

A40’s season is running flat and they had another pointless week in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One, this time at the hands of second-bottom Strollers.

The Strollers were in good form with wins of 21-15 for Alan Everitt and 18-16 for Bernard Woods.

Invaders fell on both rinks to Holland Fen, who collected the points with wins of 26-10 and 20-15.

Royal Mail have found points and wins hard to come by this season but they are now getting the results.

Matched against IBC, Alan Hill came from behind to win 20-14 and Keith Sharp won 23-11.

Punchbowlers’ Iris Reeson, Bunny Reeson and Andrew Limb did not give their points up without a fight against Carlton Road’s skip Chris Gill, who just edged it 17-20.

Les Feary won 5-25 for the Road, who sit in second.

As expected, leaders Eastenders collected six points from their game with Norprint thanks to Paul Flatters (31-12) and Richard Vinter (20-12).

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Red 5 made the most of Feathers’ bye week to go top following a maximum points haul against Amateurs.

Bob Lody won 17-13 and Dave Fox triumphed 17-11.

Patriarchs and Poachers shared the rink points but Patriarchs won the aggregate points thanks to Pat Woods, Robert Goodale and Alan Woods (18-5).

Boston Park versus Autos saw Park skips Nigel Taylor and Claire Britchford successful 22-9 and 20-11.

Breakaways beat Burtons as Derek Butwright’s 21-10 bettered Chris Hill’s 11-17.

Golfers leapfrogged Parthians in the standings as Derek Marshall (15-13) bettered Keith Nix’s 15-16.

In the Cammacks Division Three, leaders Cosmos beat U3 as Bob Thompson won 26-14 and Andrew Dunnington triumphed 17-8.

Second-placed Vikings fell to fourth-placed Central.

Central’s Malc Nichol won 21-12 to cover the reply from Vikings’ Keith Stones (13-14).

The top two cannot relax as the Dynamics are closing in, beating Traders thanks to 24-11 and 28-6.

The Rileys had too much strength for the Highflyers, with skips Pete Sharman and Alan Dunnett successful 24-8 and 20-8.

Shipmates pipped Fairways by one point.

For Shipmates, Pat Pitts, Richard Sharp and Ted Vere won 28-4, while Fairways’ Anthea Hall triumphed 5-28.