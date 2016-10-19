Caborn qualifies for Euro championships

Skegness Triathlon Club member John Caborn has qualified to represent Great Britain in the European Duathlon Championships in northern Spain.

The qualifying event - to be held in April - took place at Oulton Park race circuit in Cheshire over a distance of a 4.7km run, followed by a 22km bike ride before finishing with another 4.7km run.

The morning gave almost perfect conditions with blue skies and virtually no wind.

On the start line there was a real air of nervous expectation amongst the 400 competitors.

As soon as the gun went, so did all the nerves.

The run was one lap of the motor race circuit which, although hilly, is a really smooth running and cycling surface.

After the run, John was third into transition in the vets category, in which he was hoping to qualify.

The leader of the category was almost 1 minute in front of his 20-minute time.

Out onto the bike, element saw high speeds on the hilly smooth surface, indeed averaging more than 21mph, which didn’t stop the elite men and women lapping him after a few laps.

The second transition saw John move up to second in the category, but the hills on the second run lap were slowing him and he was overtaken for second to finally finish in third.

With the top four vets being invited to represent GB in the European Duathlon Championships, John had secured a place.

John Caborn during the bike leg of the duathlon at Oulton Park.