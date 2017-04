Alford Racing Pigeon Club raced from Bubwith on Saturday.

Coming home in first place was Bob Kellett.

Second place went to M./M. Kingswood and third was Bob Lancaster.

Behind came Darren Perry (fourth), M./M. Evans (fifth), Andy and Jazmin (sixth), M./M. Rodgers (seventh and eighth), Andy and Jazmin (ninth) and M./M. Thomas (10th).