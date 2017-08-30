Breaker course record is broken

Last Wednesday evening saw the final hosting of Skegness and District Running Club’s own Bolingbroke Breaker for 2017.

This event took the shape of another 10k race around the hills of Old Bolingbroke.

A total of 102 runners lined up outside the Black Horse pub for the challenging route.

William Strangeway of Lincoln Wellington broke the course record with a time of 34.05.

Hot on his heels was SADRC’s own Mark Sands.

He was less than 30 seconds behind in a time of 34.33.

First for the ladies and in 25th place overall was SADRC member Emma Marshall-Telfer.

SADRC members Steve Curtis (44.41), Will Kelly (44.53) and Rebecca Grice (66.00)were amongst several others in attendance.

Barry Norton (66.44) and Janet Norton (70.31) enjoyed their first Breaker, swapping their regular marshall jackets for the race vests this time.

It was also great to see Stuart Cragg (46.45) back out on the road after a long stint out injured.

Paul Wilson swapped the flat fens for the Scottish Highlands last Saturday.

He ran the Glencoe 25k trail run, taking a very commendable 16th place out of a field of 266 runners in a time of 2:46.57.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm from the New Life Centre, Church Street, Spilsby and also on Thursdays at 7pm from Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston.

On Fridays they meet at 6.30pm atThe Crown Hotel, Drummond Road, Skegness.

New members always welcome.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk