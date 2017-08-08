Bike ace Hicky is number one

Peter Hickman was the star of the MCE British Superbike championship at Thruxton - claiming a race win and second place.

Sunday’s heroics saw him pick up 45 championship points and move to third in the standings on 164 points.

He was also named rider of the day for his superb efforts.

A delighted Hickman said: “I’m obviously delighted to have taken my first win and podiums of the season, but even more delighted to give the Smiths’ team their first-ever BSB win.

“It’s absolutely mega for all of us and although it’s a small, family-run team everyone works so hard and it’s brilliant for them to be rewarded for all their efforts.

“A first and second place means it’s been a brilliant day and third place overall now is the icing on the cake.

“Then to be named Eurosport Rider of the Day was just great.”

The Willoughby rider was always in the top four throughout free practice and qualifying, and when he completed his solo Superpole lap he rode well to claim second place and a front row start to the first of the two 18 lap MCE British Superbike races at the Hampshire circuit.

As the first race got underway, Hicky got away well and settled into second place behind pole setter Jake Dixon.

His progress was thwarted for a while as the course car led the riders around for a few laps because of a crash further downfield.

Once the car left the track, Hickman took the lead which he held for six laps until Josh Brookes passed him on lap 15.

He was hassled by Dixon towards the end of the race but finally shook him off to cross the finish line for second place, his first podium of the current campaign.

The pace had been hot and Hickman had recorded the fastest lap of the race which gifted him pole position for the second encounter.

Again the pace was quick and the battle was on between Dixon, Hicky and Shakey Byrne for the lead, which was exchanged between the three until lap nine when Hickman took the lead at club chicane.

By this time Byrne had faded and Josh Brookes had come through to join in the battle at the front.

With four laps to go, Brookes took the lead and both he and Hickman pulled away from Dixon.

On the penultimate lap Brookes made a mistake and crashed, gifting the lead to Hickman who continued to pull away from Dixon to take the chequered flag for his second podium finish and his first win for Smiths Racing BMW.

The next round is at Hickman’s home circuit of Cadwell Park on August 20, where he has won a Superbike race before and also been on the podium.

But prior to that he travels to Ireland to compete in the world’s fastest road race, The Ulster GP, where practice takes place on Wednesday and Thursday with racing on Thursday and Saturday.