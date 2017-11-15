Biggest win of his career! Table tennis ace Tom Jarvis beats opponent ranked more than 250 places higher

Skegness ace Tom Jarvis picked up the biggest win of his career as he sunk world number 43 Gao Ning to top his group at the Swedish Open.

The 17-year-old, himself ranked 299, was giving up more than 250 places to the experienced Singaporean, who was the singles silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

But that made little difference as Jarvis edged the first three games, and then bounced back from losing the fourth to seal his victory with an emphatic 11-3 score in the fifth.

Combined with victory over world number 211 Hampus Soderlund in his first match, it meant Jarvis finished top of the three-player group and earned him a bye into the second preliminary round, which will be played this afternoon.

Jarvis said: “Gao Ning is a well-known player and I knew how he played, he’s good in the rallies so I knew that I had to be safe.

“My serve and receive was good and that enabled me to be strong on the first attack.

“I focused on playing backhand to backhand against him.

“I knew this was a really big chance to beat a top player and for sure the win over Hampus gave me confidence.”