Belvoir course offers a London Marathon training aid

With just two weeks remaining until the London Marathon, four Skegness and District Running Club members entered the Belvoir Half Marathon.

The race took in gently undulating rural roads, starting and finishing at the Hose Village Hall.

The quartet of Andy Shelton, Emma Marshall-Telfer, Leanne Rickett and Mark Sands ran together to finish in a time of 1:48.50.

Mark Lyon, Sarah Coupland and Julie Goodwin made a short trip to the start line on Sunday to compete in the Friskney half marathon.

With the course mapped close to their front doors, local knowledge helped.

They finished in 1:37.49, 1:58.58 and 2:18.51 respectively, with Mark taking sixth place out of the 34 runners.

At the Hull Spring Open track and field meeting, Jason Stainton came sixth in the 3,000m event in a time of 10.25 and fourth in the 800m in 2.23.

Jason was pleased with his times in hot and windy conditions for his first track meet of the year.

Skegness and District Running Club hold training evenings in Spilsby, Skegness and Boston.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk