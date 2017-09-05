Bark battles on through tough fell race

Skegness and District Running Club members have been out and about competing in events ranging from 5k to half marathons this week.

Craig Tuplin even took his kit on holiday so he could compete in the San Francisco Parkrun.

Also on Saturday, Stephen Bark had a great day out at the Grisedale Horseshoe Fell Race.

Stephen said it was a rollercoaster of a race over 10.5 miles and 5,000ft of ascent in glourious sunshine.

Stephen finished joint 52nd out 140 entries in 2 hrs 42 mins.

Steve Fruen had a fantastic run at his first 10k event, the Active Forest Sherwood Pines race on Sunday.

He crossed the finish line of the undulating trail race in 1 hr 16 mins 07 secs.

Also contesting the 10k distance was Robin Harrison at the Salford 10k (57 mins 30 secs).

Five members travelled to Leicester for race eight of the 10 Jane Tomlinson Run for All events.

Jamie Woods (49 mins 33 secs), Sue Gauntlett (1 hr 05 mins 00 secs), Emma-Jean Hearn (1 hr 00 mins 16 secs), Jimmy Hearn (53 mins 40 secs) and Samantha Fox (53 mins 01 secs) all took part.

The inaugural running of the ABP Humber Coastal Half Marathon also took place on Sunday, where 10 SADRC members took to the start line.

This new course was a flat route and enjoyed coastal and country scenery.

Several members celebrated personal best times at the distance including Martin Chapman (1 hr 44 mins 00 secs), Rachel Lear (2 hrs 18 mins 59 secs) and Cheryl Pawson (2 hrs 07 mins 49 secs).

Mark Sands continues his run of sucess with overall third place out of a field of 1,209 runners.

New members always welcome. For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk