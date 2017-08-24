Atkinson books place in Pro-Am

The dust is settling on a busy busy weekend, with Pro-Am Qualifier number six seeing Tom Atkinson booking his place in November’s showpiece.

The first game on was Paul Harrison against Tom, Tom kicking off with a 180 and a 14-dart leg in his win.

Rob Pomeroy, travelling all the way from Devon, found Spencer Davis too much for him as Spencer won 2-0.

Dave Tuplin was a 2-1 winner over Stewart Giles and Chris Fletcher beat Ian Dunn 2-0 to set up a quarter-final clash with David Tuplin.

Dave won 2-1 to move into the semis, where his opponent was Tom, who brushed Spencer aside.

The other half of the draw saw Paige Birch drawn against Wez Elston, in a rematch of the last qualifier. This time Wez got his revenge with a 2-0 win and he then beat Martin Boss 2-0, only to come up against Scott Smith next, going down 2-0.

Pete Evans had a cracking 2-0 win over Chris Simpson to set up a quarter-final clash with Eric Hammond.

Eric had earlier beaten Christopher Royal and Pete beat Eric 2-0 to claim his semi-final place, again without losing a leg.

In the semis, Tom Atkinson was too strong for David Tuplin (2-0) and Scott Smith defeated Pete Evans 2-0.

Scott, appearing in his fourth final, found Tom too strong.

Tom now takes his place in November 5’s Ex Service Masters and Pro-Am, where he will be playing with one of the professionals.

The pros, and their sponsors, are: Scott Waites (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Colin Lloyd (Fabrique Creations), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Tony O’Shea (Seaview Pub), Kevin Painter (Zorbas Kebabs), Darryl Fitton (The Saxby), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Gary Robson (Home Style Outlet), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

The next qualifier is a last man standing event on September 22.

The AGM and joining meeting of Skegness Winter league will take place at 7.15pm on September 8 at the WMC. All teams to be represented.