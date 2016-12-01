ATHLETICS: Skegness Coasters 10K hailed a great success

The much anticipated third annual Skegness Coasters 10K was held at Southview Leisure Park last Sunday.

The race was a huge success after months of planning and organising by the volunteer Skegness 10K committee.

The race started at the rear of the Southview complex where runners completed a small loop of the caravan park before heading on to Everington’s Lane. From there, participants raced along a big loop of country roads – Hide’s Lane, Ingoldmells Road and Younger’s Lane – before heading back to Southview Leisure Park to finish their run.

Finishers were met by the infamous Jolly Fisherman and the Skegness Carnival Queen and Princesses, who happily handed over the well-earned medals.

Beci Goodrick, a non-affiliated runner from Spilsby, commented: “The event was so well organised, everything seemed so smoothly-run, and all the marshals were so lovely and incredibly supportive. I am looking forward to next year.”

Skegness Coaster Rebecca Porter added: “This annual event makes me proud to be part of the Skegness Coasters – such a friendly, supportive bunch of people and a truly inclusive running club.”

Times: Ben Evison 34min 51sec, Robert Rennie 41:43 (PB), Martin Jessop 49:15, David Young 52:03 PB, Janet Harmston 52:06, Suzy Wain 53:01, Andy Wilkinson 53:34 (PB), Michael Hawkesford 53:41, Nathan Fisher 53:53, Paul Whitfield 56:15, Debbie Cussons 58:55 (CPB), Katie Moore 59:45 (CPB), Helen Kennedy 1:01:09 (PB), Sandra Colman 1:02:25 (PB), Rachel Shinn 1:02:33 (CPB), Linda Ingram 1:02:59, Elly Rutherford 1:03:00 (PB), Carole Tumber 1:03:01, Sally Higgins 1:06:53, Barbara Odling 1:09:15, Rebecca Sylvester 1:15:59 (CPB), Les Arrowsmith 1:17:19, Sarah Hawkins 1:17:30, Tracy Sands 1:17:32 (PB), Anita Ullyatt 1:19:34 (CPB), Kelly Galloway 1:22:13, Zara Stones 1:22:13 (PB), Joanne Perzhilla 1:22:15 (PB), Rebecca Porter 1:24:24 (CPB), Claire Parker 1:24:30 (CPB).

PB: Personal Best; CPB: Course Personal Best

The Skegness Coasters 10K Committee would like to extend a big thank you to Skegness Town Council, The Lincolnshire Runner, Lincolnshire Co-op, the Mayor for his support, Southview Leisure Park for letting them host the event on their grounds, Chris Epton for use of his field for parking, to all the local running clubs who participated and made the event so successful, 159 Regiment Royal Logistics Corp, Air Cadets, Sea Scouts, the Jolly Fisherman and the Skegness Carnival Queen and Princesses, the County Lincs Bus, Barry Robinson, St John’s Ambulance, volunteers who helped to set up on the day and last but by no means least, the encouraging marshals who gave up their time to cheer on, high-five and support the runners along the route; you were all superb!

n Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at The Welcome at 6.30pm. Visit www.skegnesscoasters.org.uk for more information.