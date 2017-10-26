At last a win for four time runner-up

The final Pro-Am darts qualifier has taken place, with the top 16 point scorers all lining up for a one off best of five knock out to try and make it through to the final on November 5.

This was a seeded competition, with Scott Smith being top seed, courtesy of his four losing finals.

Mick Jones was his first round opponent and, despite a scare, Scott managed a 3-1 win,

Rick Seaman had a 3-0 win over Wez Elston to reach the second round, where he found Scott Smith waiting. Smith won 3-0 to move into the semi-final,

Spencer Davis enjoyed a 3-0 win over Eric Hammond to progress to the quarter finals, while Pete Evans had an epic tussle with Stewart Giles, holding on to clinch a well deserved 3-2 win. Giles then brushed Davis aside 3-0 to march into the semi-finals.

At this stage he found Scott Smith too strong, with Smith going on to win 3-0 to book his place in the final.

The bottom half of the draw saw fourth seed Chris Fletcher take on Jass Smith in a game where every leg went against the darts. Both players struggled with their finish, but it was Jass Smith who just edged it 3-2.

Christopher Royal had a 3-1 win over Liam Clark, followed by a 3-0 win over Jass Smith, which included a 15 darter, to move into the semi-finals.

Mark Gray had a classic battle against Chris Simpson, with both players throwing some fantastic darts. With the game poised at 2-2, Gray took the deciding leg, despite a 180 from Simpson.

Number two seed Rick Garner brushed aside Wayne Burles 3-0, before defeating Gray in the quarter finals 3-0 in a game that was closer than the scoreline suggests.

The semi-final between Garner and Royal, was won by Royal 3-1, setting the scene for a classic final between Chris Royal and Scott Smith, It was Smith who won 3-1 to finally shake off his bridesmaid tag.

All of these players and the eight qualifiers have qualified for the Ex Service Masters on the afternoon of November 5.