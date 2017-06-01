ASMs get revenge in cup final

The Skegness Darts League turned its attention to the cup semi-finals, held at the Ex Service Club.

Cricket Club, the only lower Division Two team left in the competition, were drawn against Rise of ASMs, and were on the wrong end of a 8-2 result, despite Paul Butcher Lucas’ 121, 140 and 180.

The other semi saw Division One champs Seaview Next Tuesday take on Red Lion, and leading 5-1 after the singles, the champs were in the driving seat.

They ended up 7-3 victors, setting up a final between the winners and the Division One runners-up.

Seaview took the first two singles, but lost the next four to find themselves 4-2 down, despite a 177 from Tony Parkin and a 180 from Ian Fawcett.

And when the ASMs took the first doubles to lead 6-2 with a 110 finish from Martin Bell it looked ominous.

But back came the Seaview to win the next doubles to make the deficit 6-4 and offer some hope.

But up stepped Mark Forman and David Tuplin to win and give the match and the cup to Rise of ASMs.

Friday will see the trebles competition held at the Ex Service Club.

Registration is from 8pm and action begins at 8.30pm with entry at £3 per triple.

The league doubles competition takes place the following week at the Liberal Club, with the singles a week later at the Seaview Pub.

The league’s presentation night will be held on Friday, June 23 at the WMC, with three-time and current ladies’ world champion Lisa Ashton in attendance.

Any business who would like to sponsor the league are asked to get in touch with Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.