Angler Paul claims the Dodsworth Cup

Anglers struggled to catch in the latest Skegness Pier Angling Club match, held at Moggs Eye.

Paul Marshall fished most of the match close in with lugworm baits, catching two flounders, two small bass, a tiny weever and a nice silver eel, measuring 185cm in total.

As well as winning the Dodsworth Cup, he also won the longest flatfish prize with a 33cm (1lb) flounder and the longest round fish prize with his 56cm (12oz) silver eel, which is now front runner for the annually awarded Silver Eel Trophy.

In second place was Bob Foster, with a small bass measuring 30cm.

Alan Steadman struggled for a bite throughout the match, but a last cast 16cm weever saved a blank and put him into third place.

Dave Burr came good in match eight at Chapel Point, winning the Hewison Cup with a whiting and two lesser spotted dogfish, measuring 151cm in total.

Adie Cooper was second and junior member Dylan Morgan was third.

He also won the longest round fish prize with his dogfish, which hit the measured 63cm (2lb 1¼oz).

Paul Denholm won the longest flatfish prize with a 33cm (1lb 00oz) flounder.

There was a very close result in Match nbine, held on the south bank of the tidal River Nene at Sutton Bridge, with Paul Marshall winning the away match for an amazing eighth time on the trot.

Catches were relatively poor, with eight flounders and a silver eel for 217cm being just enough for him to win the Frank Parkins Shield.

He also won the longest flatfish prize with a 37cm (1lb 4oz) flounder.

In second was Alan Steadman and Russ Taylor was third.

Dave Burr won the longest round fish prize by default with a 34cm (1lb 1oz) flounder.

Match 10 was held in front of Lakeside Leisure at Trunch Lane.

The match was the annual Species Hunt, with the format being 10 points for each different species caught, then one point for each further fish of the same species.

Adie Cooper ended up with three dogfish, two whiting, three dabs, a flounder and two small smoothounds, to run out easy winner with 56 points.

Alan Steadman was second and Dan Jackson came in third.

He also won the longest round fish prize with a 64cm (2lb 3¼oz) dogfish.

Dylan Morgan did well, taking the longest flatfish prize by landing a 34cm (1lb 1oz) flounder.

The next SPAC match will be held on Saturday from 5.30-9.30pm along the Courtaulds Straight of the River Humber, meeting at the Novartis Barrier at 4.30pm.

This is an open match with all welcome, but entrants are asked to contact Chas Tibble on 07984 967988 or via chastibble@hotmail.com.