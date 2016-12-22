All change at the top of the darts league

William Hill Darts

League Skegness

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division One

It’s all change at the top of the table. With the Seaview Next Tuesday having a bye, it meant that Ex Service sports could leapfrog them if they beat Ex Service Cobras.

Sports led 5-1 after the singles with Gary Garton being a one-man wrecking machine, hitting 120, 121, 135, 140 and a fantastic 16 dart leg.

He then won the first doubles with partner Mark Gray (140, 180 and 20, and 21 dart legs) to give an unassailable 7-1 lead.

The Cobras restored some pride by winning the last two doubles to go down 7-5.

Darrell Webb (2x123, 137, 2x140) was their star.

Ex Service 501s had a tough game against the formidable ASMs, and the match was poised perfectly at 3-3 after the singles.

The 501s pairings of Ken Wilson and Chris Butler and Rick Seaman and Liam Simms made the match safe for the home side as they ended up 7-5 winners.

Liberal Lads travelled to Red Lion, and with the Lads being winless so far this season and Red Lion having had a string of good results, the outcome you would have expected would be a home win.

However, it was 3-3 after the singles with Chris Simpson (100, 125, 3x140), Liam Clark (107, 121, 140) and Scott Smith (3x100, 132, 140, 180, and a 16 dart leg) top scoring for the home side.

The Liberal then won two of the doubles to record their first league win, despite Chris Simpson and Liam Clark hitting a 16 dart leg for the Lion.

WMC Aces knew they were in for a tough game against league new boys Highwayman, and found themselves 6-0 down after the singles with Lee Dore Snr being the star man with 137, 2x180 and a brilliant 14 dart leg.

Son Scott Dore chipped in with 2x100, 140 and a 112 finish. The Aces duo of Tony Goodwin (2x133) and Gareth Jowett (100, 3x140) gave hope as they won the first pairs, but Highwayman won the remainder to end up 10-2 victors

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

Seaview Raiders took on Cricket Club, and some great darts were thrown by both teams.

The away team lead 4-2 after the singles, with Jay Elsom hitting 180, J. Epton 4x100, 140, Paul Lucas 123, 140 and an 88 finish and Alistair Ainsworth 100 and an 88 finish.

Raiders had Steve Gillings (100, 123, 125) and Kieran Steven Emsen (2x121, and a most amazing 164 finish) throwing well.

The Cricket Club then won all the doubles to run out convincing 10-2 winners, and head the league over the Christmas period.

Welcome Anchors won 9-3 at Chatswoth Hotel.

Ben Davison hit 5x100, 121, 134.

The Liberal Us took on Ex Service C, with the Ex Service still smarting after last week’s defeat.

The singles were shared, and Liberal won the first pairs to lead 5-3.

But back they came to win the last two and the match 7-5, with Dean Carnall (3x100, 135, 2x140) and Kev Brader (100, 117, 123, 125) being the high scorers.

Welcom Hillbillies versus Vine was cancelled by the Vine, who have been struggling for a side since the season began.

The match was awarded to the Hillbillies, 9-3.

Bristow versus

Lowe Qualifier

On December 23 the next Bristow versus Lowe Qualifier will be held at the Liberal Club, and another huge turn out is expected.

Players will do battle make the teams, captained by the two greats of the game.

Team Lowe is sponsored by Cein Rymer and Team Bristow by Zorba’s Kebabs.